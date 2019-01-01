ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

River Song by Geek Farms is a fruit-forward mashup of Blue J and Dr. Who. Geek Farm’s proprietary Blue J strain contributes sweet, fruity flavors to Dr. Who’s earthy, berry overtones, creating a sugary bouquet of dark fruit and berries. River Song lulls the consumer’s mind into a calm, hazy state that mutes stress and anxiety. But beware, this strain can dismantle motivation, making it a carefree treat to be strategically savored near the end of the day. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue J
parent
Second strain parent
Dr. Who
parent
Strain
River Song