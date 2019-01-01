Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
River Song by Geek Farms is a fruit-forward mashup of Blue J and Dr. Who. Geek Farm’s proprietary Blue J strain contributes sweet, fruity flavors to Dr. Who’s earthy, berry overtones, creating a sugary bouquet of dark fruit and berries. River Song lulls the consumer’s mind into a calm, hazy state that mutes stress and anxiety. But beware, this strain can dismantle motivation, making it a carefree treat to be strategically savored near the end of the day.