  3. Blue J
Sativa

Blue J is a cross of TGA Subcool’s Jillybean and Oregon Blue by Heroes of The Farm. Raised by Geek Farms, this potent cross combines exceptionally flavorful West Coast genetics to create a unique strain with robust and stable attributes. It boasts a freshly baked blueberry muffin aroma that fills the room with sweet, herbaceous smoke. Blue J is a solid option for cannabis consumers looking to stimulate their appetite and invigorate their mind. 

3

Avatar for earshit
Member since 2017
Awesome! It taste like limes! It leaves a minty lime taste in the mouth that's very pleasant! I have it in a super quality extracted concentrate and wow! The flavor profile is so unique! Must try it for yourself if u see it!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for coryst
Member since 2017
Nothing but positive vibes from this strain. Smells like blueberry, tastes like blueberry lime candy! A very: happy, uplifting, and giddy high at times. No matter how you’re feeling, this will put a smile on your face! Highly recommend this sweet tasting smooth smoking strain.
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Lineage

Jillybean
Blue J
River Song
