Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who, a potent indica hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2377 reported effects from 325 people
Relaxed 66%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 29%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%

Member since 2012
Being a Doctor Who fan since the 4th Doctor, I had to pick this strain up to pay proper homage!! As I inhaled the beautifully rolled pre-roll procured from Bloom Phoenix. I was transformed into the man from Gallifrey!! Upon exhale I entered the abyss of the T.A.R.D.I.S. in pure whovian bliss!!...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Member since 2014
Dr. Who is now my favorite. It's very tasty and is so fruity and tropical. The high is an Indica buzz but I get some hints of Sativa in there which uplifts me and energizes me. What's is cool is the same time tho I could get up and carry on with my day. My fellow stoners this strain is awesome.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Member since 2015
♡♡♡Dr Who♡♡♡ I have Multiple Sclerosis. Dr Who definitely relaxes with my nerves & muscle. Numbs the pain. Helps with stress and depression. Happy, Happy, Happy....back to the real me Goofy, Joking around, smiling and laughing!!!
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Member since 2014
This smoke is harsh, but damn....when it hits you, it hits hard. Ears start feeling full, head is gone in space, but yet tentative and focused. Body high is there but not couch high. 5/5 i love it.
FocusedHappyTalkative
Member since 2017
This made it on my favorite strain list. Dr.Who gave a amazing relaxing body buzz. It's mildly energizing, and mellow. The cerebral effects of Dr. Who will take your head to space into a planet of happiness and peace. Although I did felt for the most part functional and focus, Dr.Who can make you sp...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lineage

Mad Scientist
Timewreck
Dr. Who
River Song
Dr. Quantum
