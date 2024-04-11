River Valley OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain River Valley OG.
River Valley OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
River Valley OG reviews
d........6
April 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Indica is my favorite strain and this one does not let down! Only downfall for me was munchies