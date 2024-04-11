River Valley OG
River Valley OG effects are mostly calming.
River Valley OG potency is higher THC than average.
River Valley OG is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between SFV OG Kush and XXX OG. River Valley OG is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, River Valley OG features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of River Valley OG typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about River Valley OG’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed River Valley OG, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
River Valley OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
