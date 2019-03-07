Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
•Strain: Rocket Fuel 4g
•Brand: @crescocannabis @crescolabs @crescoyeltrah
•Type: Flower, hybrid
•THCA: 22.30%
•THC: 0.97%
•Actual THC: 20.52%
•Lineage: Jet Fuel OG & Face Off OG Bx1
•Aroma: Earthy, gas,
•Taste: Pungent, earthy, diesel
•Looks: Light green, a lot of hairs, of course dry
•Effects...
Love this strain. The higher the THC the more FaceOff shines through yet energetic and happy. Love it. A very sweet smelling flower with lemon. The past few purchases the sweet smell was much more prevalent.
Really helped with jaw pain as a result of grinding my teeth at night. Doesn’t sound terrible but some days, it is that bad. This strain really helped me with the pain and helped me just relax. Great stuff.
Rare strain Rocket Fuel by Bloom Farms is an Indica (70%) grown indoors & contains 27% THC. The hard fern green buds have dark brown pistils & are covered in frosty white trichomes. Smell & taste is sweet, fruity, spicy, pungent, & diesel fuel. Cheerful upbeat head high followed by c...