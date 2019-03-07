ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rocket Fuel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rocket Fuel.

Reviews

39

Avatar for Notalotatime
Member since 2018
Ya I like it a lot
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Sarahmarie19420
Member since 2019
Amazing smell, taste and high! Would defiantly get this strain again!
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Smokzalot
Member since 2018
This strain is the best strain when you had a bad day and your feelin a little bit down..
feelings
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
•Strain: Rocket Fuel 4g •Brand: @crescocannabis @crescolabs @crescoyeltrah •Type: Flower, hybrid •THCA: 22.30% •THC: 0.97% •Actual THC: 20.52% •Lineage: Jet Fuel OG &amp; Face Off OG Bx1 •Aroma: Earthy, gas, •Taste: Pungent, earthy, diesel •Looks: Light green, a lot of hairs, of course dry •Effects...
feelings
Avatar for PenileBae
Member since 2019
Picked up 2gs of this wax from Cresco for only 55/g. PA MMJ Patient. Great Taste, smell,smoke,effect, and very smooth. Perfect for after work, energetic yet relaxing. Love it
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Buddah Bash
Member since 2018
Love this strain. The higher the THC the more FaceOff shines through yet energetic and happy. Love it. A very sweet smelling flower with lemon. The past few purchases the sweet smell was much more prevalent.
feelings
Avatar for Mannystate
Member since 2019
Really helped with jaw pain as a result of grinding my teeth at night. Doesn’t sound terrible but some days, it is that bad. This strain really helped me with the pain and helped me just relax. Great stuff.
feelings
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Rare strain Rocket Fuel by Bloom Farms is an Indica (70%) grown indoors &amp; contains 27% THC. The hard fern green buds have dark brown pistils &amp; are covered in frosty white trichomes. Smell &amp; taste is sweet, fruity, spicy, pungent, &amp; diesel fuel. Cheerful upbeat head high followed by c...
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted