Amazing strain for fans of Kush!
We had our crop tested and it was at the 20%.
I had this strain as a constant smoke for 2 months and usually I would be sick of a strain after smoking it for so long but not with this one! Smooth clean smoke & classic Kush taste with a tiny bit of subtle sweet a...
Liked this a lot more than I thought I would. Not that big of fan of either parent strain but grown right in this cross it has the most narcotic body stone that takes a long time to creep up. It starts out as a buzzing and after a half an hour I lose feeling in my limbs and my head clears. Has a lig...
Didn't blow me away or anything but it's a pretty good mellow high. I got this with two other strains, Tuna and Godberry and I'd probably be a lot more enthusiastic about Rockstar MK if the other two weren't such hard hitters, but don't let me saying that turn you away, it's a good all around strain...