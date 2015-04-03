ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Demven
Member since 2019
I was focused but kept forgetting things. Made me very hungry though. I made a big mistake trying to smoke it before going to sleep, I couldn't sleep next 3 hours.
FocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for dEEzEExFYSx420
Member since 2014
Amazing strain for fans of Kush! We had our crop tested and it was at the 20%. I had this strain as a constant smoke for 2 months and usually I would be sick of a strain after smoking it for so long but not with this one! Smooth clean smoke &amp; classic Kush taste with a tiny bit of subtle sweet a...
Avatar for JoshLoc
Member since 2016
Liked this a lot more than I thought I would. Not that big of fan of either parent strain but grown right in this cross it has the most narcotic body stone that takes a long time to creep up. It starts out as a buzzing and after a half an hour I lose feeling in my limbs and my head clears. Has a lig...
Avatar for Maddok3D
Member since 2016
Didn't blow me away or anything but it's a pretty good mellow high. I got this with two other strains, Tuna and Godberry and I'd probably be a lot more enthusiastic about Rockstar MK if the other two weren't such hard hitters, but don't let me saying that turn you away, it's a good all around strain...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ajemaner
Member since 2016
Holy moly, This stuff is amazing. I can't believe it. one bong toke an hour and a half ago and I'm still couch locked, a little giggly, just feeling great after a 10 hour shift.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for eao93
Member since 2016
very tasty my low key favorite from MMJ
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for Slayjay100
Member since 2015
Very good for an indica. Very relaxed high and makes you very happy and chilled out. I would reccomend this strain to anyone looking for a very powerful relaxing high
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for mistressinsomnia
Member since 2015
good strain, not great.
