Rockstar Tuna
RTu
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Pungent
Rockstar Tuna effects are mostly calming.
Rockstar Tuna strain effects
Rockstar Tuna strain flavors
Rockstar Tuna strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Rockstar Tuna strain reviews(4)
t........5
March 31, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Got through an ounce of this in a month. Had some of the best highs I've ever had, not a single bad experience with this strain
a........e
April 16, 2022
Relaxing but alert. Very good hybrid for me.
R........4
January 3, 2022
big on body high