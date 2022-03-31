Rockstar Tuna reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rockstar Tuna.
Rockstar Tuna strain effects
Rockstar Tuna strain flavors
Rockstar Tuna strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Rockstar Tuna reviews
t........5
March 31, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Got through an ounce of this in a month. Had some of the best highs I've ever had, not a single bad experience with this strain
a........e
April 16, 2022
Relaxing but alert. Very good hybrid for me.
R........4
January 3, 2022
big on body high