Rocky Dennis by Cannarado Genetics is terpene-rich cross of two naturally aromatic strains, CO Flo and Sour Dubble. This genetic combination delivers a sweet and sour aroma with distinctly earthy undertones, expressing a chemically taste on the exhale. This unique flavor profile makes it perfect for concentrates and is also alluring to seasoned cannabis consumers looking to challenge their palate. Enjoy Rocky Dennis in small doses to maintain a functional buzz that mutes minor aches while dulling your sense of fatigue and stress.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
