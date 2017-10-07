Rocky Dennis by Cannarado Genetics is terpene-rich cross of two naturally aromatic strains, CO Flo and Sour Dubble. This genetic combination delivers a sweet and sour aroma with distinctly earthy undertones, expressing a chemically taste on the exhale. This unique flavor profile makes it perfect for concentrates and is also alluring to seasoned cannabis consumers looking to challenge their palate. Enjoy Rocky Dennis in small doses to maintain a functional buzz that mutes minor aches while dulling your sense of fatigue and stress.