ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Rocky Dennis
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Rocky Dennis
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.9 29 reviews

Rocky Dennis

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 29 reviews

Rocky Dennis

Rocky Dennis by Cannarado Genetics is terpene-rich cross of two naturally aromatic strains, CO Flo and Sour Dubble. This genetic combination delivers a sweet and sour aroma with distinctly earthy undertones, expressing a chemically taste on the exhale. This unique flavor profile makes it perfect for concentrates and is also alluring to seasoned cannabis consumers looking to challenge their palate. Enjoy Rocky Dennis in small doses to maintain a functional buzz that mutes minor aches while dulling your sense of fatigue and stress. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

16 people reported 146 effects
Happy 62%
Euphoric 62%
Uplifted 50%
Focused 31%
Energetic 25%

Reviews

29

more
reviews
write a review

Find Rocky Dennis nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Rocky Dennis nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Dubble
parent
Second strain parent
Flo
parent
Strain
Rocky Dennis

Products with Rocky Dennis

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Rocky Dennis nearby.