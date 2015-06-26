Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Got this strain from The Stud (Amsterdam)
I love how it looks like a haze strain, firm and pointy nugs with nice orange pistels coloring it up .
But then I realise its a heavy indica.
Smells amazing, and taste even better!
and the high?
well.. I forgot what i was about to write.
9,5/10
I used to get a strain on here that was rated about 3 stars by most people so I was used to very average kush, I used to smoke about a gram at a time of the other kush and it wouldn’t hit hard at all, it just gave me a slightly relaxed feeling. With Rollex OG, I smoked half the amount I usually do a...