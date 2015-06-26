ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Rollex OG Kush
  4. Reviews

Rollex OG Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rollex OG Kush.

Reviews

55

Avatar for morgan1234t
Member since 2017
Tastes really sweet and smells potent as anything.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Jason772
Member since 2019
Good high. I smoke it when i go to the studio. This shii sum gasss frfr 💯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for twizzz
Member since 2014
Got this strain from The Stud (Amsterdam) I love how it looks like a haze strain, firm and pointy nugs with nice orange pistels coloring it up . But then I realise its a heavy indica. Smells amazing, and taste even better! and the high? well.. I forgot what i was about to write. 9,5/10
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for nskmartin
Member since 2018
very nice strain for the evening time. not so heavy indica effect and a balanced high. right strain for socializing after a work day
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Rollex OG KushUser uploaded image of Rollex OG KushUser uploaded image of Rollex OG KushUser uploaded image of Rollex OG KushUser uploaded image of Rollex OG KushUser uploaded image of Rollex OG KushUser uploaded image of Rollex OG Kush
more
photos
Avatar for crubio
Member since 2014
Smooth, potent
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for sextiett
Member since 2016
Relaxed and chill, tired.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for purpletrainwreck
Member since 2018
I used to get a strain on here that was rated about 3 stars by most people so I was used to very average kush, I used to smoke about a gram at a time of the other kush and it wouldn’t hit hard at all, it just gave me a slightly relaxed feeling. With Rollex OG, I smoked half the amount I usually do a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for SoldierIsGoodDoggo
Member since 2018
Very good for an overall easy high. Not too strong but not so weak that you don’t feel anything. A+ from me
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungrySleepy