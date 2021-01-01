Rollins reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rollins.
Rollins effects
45 people reported 197 effects
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
8% of people say it helps with arthritis
Pain
6% of people say it helps with pain
