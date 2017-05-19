Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is a very high sativa. Looking at the nugs, they're bright green and very dense. The buds look like a typical sativa nug would look like. The smell is what catches your attention. The smell is a very nice sour lemon/citrus aroma with a pungent earthy dirt smell. It's almost a skunk-dirty...
It smells good, has yummy vapor, and is very potent, lowering pain and bringing on visual effects at only 3 tokes. But it quickly launched me into a full blown anxiety attack. Too bad, there's a lot to like about it but that was a deal breaker.
I really love this strain! Really pungent zesty fruity smell. Dense buds with lots of crystals. The smell is even stronger once broken up. Tastes great, skunky with a hint of fruity citrus. Terrific stone. Very cerebral for me, found myself staring at nothing for awhile just thinking about 10 things...