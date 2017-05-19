ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for rayisametalkid
Member since 2018
not overwhelming high. comes on a little slowly but not freight train like. make sure you have mucho munchies available, had the worst case of the munchies I've ever had.
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for kimsdirt
Member since 2016
Nice daytime or early evening strain. Leaves me feeling energized without anxiety, fully functional with a goofy grin :) Pain is dimmed and easy to deal with. Also great for Netflix and chill.
ArousedEnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MedicalMParadise
Member since 2017
This strain is a very high sativa. Looking at the nugs, they're bright green and very dense. The buds look like a typical sativa nug would look like. The smell is what catches your attention. The smell is a very nice sour lemon/citrus aroma with a pungent earthy dirt smell. It's almost a skunk-dirty...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
It smells good, has yummy vapor, and is very potent, lowering pain and bringing on visual effects at only 3 tokes. But it quickly launched me into a full blown anxiety attack. Too bad, there's a lot to like about it but that was a deal breaker.
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for jntboy
Member since 2017
Good and relaxing, pretty potent, overall really nice
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for monkey_whale_blanket
Member since 2016
Great day time strain, put a smile on my face before afternoon class.
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for lookforgrace
Member since 2017
Just tried this: it's pretty great, and is energizing enough that i could socialize well.
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jibbletzz
Member since 2016
I really love this strain! Really pungent zesty fruity smell. Dense buds with lots of crystals. The smell is even stronger once broken up. Tastes great, skunky with a hint of fruity citrus. Terrific stone. Very cerebral for me, found myself staring at nothing for awhile just thinking about 10 things...
CreativeFocusedHappy