Romulan Haze by Next Generation Seeds is a clear-headed hybrid ready for all day consumption. Mind your dosage and this strain will keep you lucid and productive, stimulating the body and calming the mind, allowing the consumer to remain focused. The strain becomes weighted and whimsical with continued consumption. Romulan Haze is an excellent strain for spurring creativity and focus.
Romulan Haze
