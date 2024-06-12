Much like Spirit Quest from this kit, the aromatics are very terpinolene-forward. There’s a sweetness riding behind it that is vaguely reminiscent of sarsaparilla, making for an interesting pairing of scents. Surprisingly, the sarsaparilla note I was getting previously in the aroma has now been overshadowed by turpentine and lime. I’m quite fond of lime, so this is very appealing to me. I’ll take lime over lemon any day. The euphoria from MAC strains never gets old for me. It always can pull me right out of a sour mood. I’m also feeling a rush of motivation to draw or play music, activities I don’t ever do in my day-to-day. As the euphoria begins to mellow out I’m becoming increasingly aware of how relaxed my body feels. Had my body felt this way the whole time and I just didn’t notice from being so wrapped up in the cerebral aspect of this high? Maybe! This was an enjoyable smoke, and I look forward to seeing what else is in store for this cultivator.