j........4
June 12, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Super sweet skunks weed smell. One of my top 10 strains so far tbh. It was amazing to smoke, not heavy couch lock but super high uplifting. Smoke this and go enjoy the pool!
I........n
March 12, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Much like Spirit Quest from this kit, the aromatics are very terpinolene-forward. There’s a sweetness riding behind it that is vaguely reminiscent of sarsaparilla, making for an interesting pairing of scents. Surprisingly, the sarsaparilla note I was getting previously in the aroma has now been overshadowed by turpentine and lime. I’m quite fond of lime, so this is very appealing to me. I’ll take lime over lemon any day. The euphoria from MAC strains never gets old for me. It always can pull me right out of a sour mood. I’m also feeling a rush of motivation to draw or play music, activities I don’t ever do in my day-to-day. As the euphoria begins to mellow out I’m becoming increasingly aware of how relaxed my body feels. Had my body felt this way the whole time and I just didn’t notice from being so wrapped up in the cerebral aspect of this high? Maybe! This was an enjoyable smoke, and I look forward to seeing what else is in store for this cultivator.
b........2
August 29, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
i love this so much. it gave me a boost of energy but also relaxed my mind and reduced my stress
2........k
Today
Euphoric
Happy
This one is AMAZING! Cultivated by Smyth Cannabis Co. from Lowell Massachusetts, this was the most unbelievably pungent strain I have ever had and my god it was DELICIOUS. The flavor comes in with a smooth pungent rootbeer like taste that is easy on the inhale. I had this in a preroll of theirs and I will definitely be buying the bud. HIGHLY RECOMMEND! The effects came on easy making you feel happy but no couchlock.
a........7
December 5, 2023
Creative
Focused
Feels like drinking black tea, caffeine boost but keeps you focused and in the zone