Root Beer Slush
aka Root Beer Slushie
Root Beer Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Root Beer x i95. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Root Beer Slush often tests at 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by In-House Genetics, Root Beer Slush features an aromatic profile rich in earthy, garlic, and diesel notes. The average price of Root Beer Slush typically ranges from $10-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Root Beer Slush's effects, flavors, and medical uses, but its balanced effects make it suitable for day and night. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Root Beer Slush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Root Beer Slush strain effects
Root Beer Slush strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
