Rosetta Stone reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rosetta Stone.
Rosetta Stone strain effects
Rosetta Stone strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Rosetta Stone reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........s
May 3, 2022
Uplifted
My go-to for migraines with auras. Takes the aura away in a matter of minutes .
M........b
November 29, 2021
Focused
Happy
Solid middle of the road hybrid. Flavor profile is strong, effects are normal for the lineage. Good taste but nothing to “write home about“
w........n
December 19, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
Very pleasant. Terrific smell, easy on the throat, and a nice high. Very good for stress.
h........n
November 11, 2021
Now that I see that one of its parents is Ginger Ale the taste makes sense. Very floral, earthy, ginger ale adjacent. High is more in the head than body 30 minutes in. Taking a shower on this strain feels great.
D........1
July 21, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Tingly
This strain is hands down my favorite! Bought a pre roll to try and tomorrow I’ll be increasing my order for a 30 day supply! With my experience, it didn’t hit me right away, I started with a few tokes, cooked dinner, and then started to feel happy and somewhat energetic. Just good enough to finish my chores go have a couple more hits and talk with friends, did I say happy? Tingling? Like, yup I love you Ms Rosetta Stone! I can see a nice future together- long and happy!
b........7
December 25, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Love it! It had my head buzzing so nicely and offered me a very peaceful sleep, I woke up feeling relaxed. It also makes you very talkative lol.
S........f
February 13, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Versatile weed! It didn’t make me feel foggy and forgetful like most other strains A great option if you have ADHD like me and need something to help you stay on task. It was also relaxing enough to help my insomnia.
B........7
May 18, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
head high and relaxed. I am in a much better mood. I forgot that my wife handed me a Klondike bar for a few mins. enjoying watching the office 💚