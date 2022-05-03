This strain is hands down my favorite! Bought a pre roll to try and tomorrow I’ll be increasing my order for a 30 day supply! With my experience, it didn’t hit me right away, I started with a few tokes, cooked dinner, and then started to feel happy and somewhat energetic. Just good enough to finish my chores go have a couple more hits and talk with friends, did I say happy? Tingling? Like, yup I love you Ms Rosetta Stone! I can see a nice future together- long and happy!