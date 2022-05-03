Rosetta Stone
Rosetta Stone is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Widow and Ginger Ale. Rosetta Stone is 20% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Rosetta Stone effects include focused, talkative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rosetta Stone when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and anorexia. Bred by Brothers Grim, Rosetta Stone features flavors like pepper, floral, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is ocimene. The average price of Rosetta Stone typically ranges from $5–$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rosetta Stone, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Rosetta Stone strain effects
Rosetta Stone strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
