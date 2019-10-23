ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Royal Flush
Hybrid

Bred by the Gage Green Group, Royal Flush is a cross of Chemdog OG and Joseph OG that was dubbed the “Crystal Death Punch” by their master grower. With thick trichomes that blanket dense nuggets and terpenes that emit a fuel stank, Royal Flush is pretty and potent. The high may give you a clear head rush that hits without putting you to bed.

Incredible in the form of live concentrate. A buzz that you can handle at any time of day or night with a heavy behind the eyes feel.
