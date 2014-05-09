We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This is an incredible strain for mood stability and relaxation. Beautiful dark purple buds with stunning white tricomes makes you excited to get to rolling up. Smooth creamy smoke with notes of berry. Will always come back to this.
In NorCal this strain is "Long Valley Royal Kush", and I can only say that this is a lovely Indica strain with enough Sativa roots that make it very special. It will blast away pain, and it elevates attitude. It is two-hit weed simply that has classic skunk smell and taste.... and is for Afghani lo...
Got some Royal Kush Live Resin from Viola, heavier kinda earthy smell to it, clear crystals with golden oil. My head felt it first, couldn't control the lean back 😂 followed by getting super warm for bout 30 seconds or so, and feeling calmness/relaxation flow down from my head to my feet calmingly....
I had a batch of this strain about a week ago. The high was extremely euphoric and I was couch locked. It was a creep high coming on about 5-10 Minutes after taking a very fat bong rip. I was quite stoned and I was in a very fun and euphoric daze, my thought process was slowed and I was couch locked...