Royal Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Kush.

Effects

134 people reported 999 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 41%
Hungry 28%
Anxiety 32%
Stress 29%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 21%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

188

Avatar for Shmitty1986
Member since 2019
What are my favorite strains after work
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bonghitsformothman
Member since 2018
This is an incredible strain for mood stability and relaxation. Beautiful dark purple buds with stunning white tricomes makes you excited to get to rolling up. Smooth creamy smoke with notes of berry. Will always come back to this.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Shabizzle
Member since 2019
This is fire I literally just got done taking a weed nap lol
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Photos

User uploaded image of Royal Kush
User uploaded image of Royal Kush
User uploaded image of Royal Kush
User uploaded image of Royal Kush
User uploaded image of Royal Kush
User uploaded image of Royal Kush
User uploaded image of Royal Kush
Avatar for SpanishGuitarist
Member since 2019
In NorCal this strain is "Long Valley Royal Kush", and I can only say that this is a lovely Indica strain with enough Sativa roots that make it very special. It will blast away pain, and it elevates attitude. It is two-hit weed simply that has classic skunk smell and taste.... and is for Afghani lo...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for willhurley96
Member since 2018
Got some Royal Kush Live Resin from Viola, heavier kinda earthy smell to it, clear crystals with golden oil. My head felt it first, couldn't control the lean back 😂 followed by getting super warm for bout 30 seconds or so, and feeling calmness/relaxation flow down from my head to my feet calmingly....
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Grahams420
Member since 2018
I had a batch of this strain about a week ago. The high was extremely euphoric and I was couch locked. It was a creep high coming on about 5-10 Minutes after taking a very fat bong rip. I was quite stoned and I was in a very fun and euphoric daze, my thought process was slowed and I was couch locked...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepyTingly