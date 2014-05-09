ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Royal Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Royal Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 193 reviews

Royal Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 20 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 193 reviews

Royal Kush
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Royal Kush by G13 Labs is a king among hybrids, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. This balanced hybrid descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush’s happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush’s potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

134 people reported 999 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 41%
Hungry 28%
Anxiety 32%
Stress 29%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 21%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

193

Show all

Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
Magical...we smoked this kusshhyyyyy lady at full-moon rise over the Red Rocks...dreamy up creative kind peaced out pain relief....oh,creeper alert!...Beautiful mind tranquil body high. Kick back and watch the passing parade...peace...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PaperPlaneGang
Member since 2014
Royal Kush aka Master Kush sister plant, Creeper plant feel it in the shoulders down to the feet with a tingle finishing off with chronic munchies, dead sleep after.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for BostoNMC420
Member since 2014
Just Picked up this strain last night, and wow the Royal Kush is a great strain. Its a creep high, one minute, I sat there with confusion about how high I was going to get off her. All of a sudden she hit me with her hybrid characteristics, as I felt full relaxation in my body with stress flowing aw...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for ajuk2k
Member since 2014
Very nice earthy strain! This strain is definitely more of an indica and gives you a great body high and is great for just chilling out. Won't just knock you out but if you are a little tired it will give you that extra push to being sleepy. We may never be royals but we will always be boat times.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OhSheGlows
Member since 2014
I had to give this 5/5 because I was so impressed and surprised that it made my neck pain go away. I was in a car accident recently and have tried every OTC pain reliever and nothing has even diminished my neck pain until I tried this strain. Wonderful, light flavor that is graciously smooth on th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Royal Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Royal Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Royal Kush

Products with Royal Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Royal Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Pineapple Chunk, Jedi Kush, Red Cherry Berry, Jack Wreck, and Royal Kush
New Strains Alert: Pineapple Chunk, Jedi Kush, Red Cherry Berry, Jack Wreck, and Royal Kush