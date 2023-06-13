Royal Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Runtz.
Royal Runtz strain effects
Royal Runtz strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
p........n
June 13, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Using The Pharm/Dusties Royal Runtz Pre-Rolls 3.6g (6pk) Smooth smoke, and quite tasty. After a couple of tokes (3), I could have sworn I'd been munching on some fresh-caught smoky lemon-pepper salmon straight out of the cast-iron skillet over a campfire from when I was a kid in the North-Eastern part of New Mexico, USA! Long (20-25min.) fruity citrusy aftertaste followed be a touch of dry mouth after my childhood reverie, but it was quickly (5-ish min.) replaced by my mouth watering thinking about that fish. (5 tokes so far) Somewhere along the line the taste of watermelon has gotten involved. This cycle seemed to happen 2 more times over about a 10 minute span. Been about a half hour and I'm feeling real fine with a very mild dry mouth with kind of... what could only be described as cheesy brie and fruit plate kind of vibe. Figs and brie... red grapes and cheesy crackers feeling... Been about an hour now. Makes me want to smoke some more and then go scrounge in my fridge... I smoked 1 out of 6. They are a half gram each, I think. Too pleasantly high to remember or care right now. I don't remember how many tokes it took, but I smoked it all. Remembering Owl from the Tootsie-Pop commercials from when I was a kid! Haha! Off to raid the fridge!
O........a
July 31, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
I have only smoked this twice, the first time just to try it the second time under an anxiety attack. I took about 5 good puffs and the feeling of fight o flight disappeared. It even helped with the residual fatigue left after an anxiety attack. For me personally it worked perfectly.
g........2
May 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Royal Runtz is a hybrid strain of cannabis that is a cross between Runtz and an unknown strain. It is known for its sweet and fruity aroma, with hints of citrus and berries. The buds are dense and covered in trichomes, giving them a frosty appearance. The exact lineage of Royal Runtz is not known, but it is believed to be a combination of Gelato and Zkittlez strains. It has a high THC content, typically ranging from 19% to 29%, making it a potent strain. Consumers have reported a range of effects from Royal Runtz, including relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Some have also reported feeling more focused and productive after consuming this strain. However, as with any cannabis product, the effects can vary widely depending on the individual and the specific product consumed. It is important to note that the legality of cannabis varies by location, so it is important to research and follow local laws and regulations. Additionally, it is important to consume cannabis responsibly and in moderation, as excessive consumption can have negative effects on physical and mental health.
p........f
October 10, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Mannnnnnnnnnn whoooooo hoooooo I’m soaring I live in Texas so I picked up some legal thca 31% thca flower an eighth and let me say this stuff is a God send I feel complete and totally bliss and happiness I can not stop smiling and giggling even if I tried this stuff hits you pretty quick after the first few tokes and when it does instant massive wave of euphoria
b........6
October 16, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain Royal Runtz is one of best strains IMO. Literally the perfect high with a flavorful taste. Beautiful Aroma and really hits you as you break it down. If you like Runtz and any of the other Runtz cross strains this Royal Runtz strain will definitely put you where need to be. If you deal with Anxiety a few rips of this and you a be A okay. #Beamenology
z........1
May 27, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Top 5 stains I’ve smoked. Been smoking 25 + years, started recreationally as a youth, smoked thru 24 rounds of chemotherapy as an adult. Some of the best smoke I’ve had. Buy it by the oz when it comes around
e........4
May 24, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I love this strain nice sweet and fruity taste with a little pungenty flavor. Nice euphoric and happy hi. Where I can get stoned and take my dog for a walk and get back and be totally relaxed in the body and mind. As for the best tasting weed around, I wouldn’t say that I found the pink runts were a lot more taste than this one, but it is definitely still a tasty strain. Highly recommended give it five stars.
m........a
September 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Has me feeling groovy like a $2 movie!