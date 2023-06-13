Using The Pharm/Dusties Royal Runtz Pre-Rolls 3.6g (6pk) Smooth smoke, and quite tasty. After a couple of tokes (3), I could have sworn I'd been munching on some fresh-caught smoky lemon-pepper salmon straight out of the cast-iron skillet over a campfire from when I was a kid in the North-Eastern part of New Mexico, USA! Long (20-25min.) fruity citrusy aftertaste followed be a touch of dry mouth after my childhood reverie, but it was quickly (5-ish min.) replaced by my mouth watering thinking about that fish. (5 tokes so far) Somewhere along the line the taste of watermelon has gotten involved. This cycle seemed to happen 2 more times over about a 10 minute span. Been about a half hour and I'm feeling real fine with a very mild dry mouth with kind of... what could only be described as cheesy brie and fruit plate kind of vibe. Figs and brie... red grapes and cheesy crackers feeling... Been about an hour now. Makes me want to smoke some more and then go scrounge in my fridge... I smoked 1 out of 6. They are a half gram each, I think. Too pleasantly high to remember or care right now. I don't remember how many tokes it took, but I smoked it all. Remembering Owl from the Tootsie-Pop commercials from when I was a kid! Haha! Off to raid the fridge!