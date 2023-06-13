stock photo similar to Royal Runtz
Hybrid

Royal Runtz

Royal Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Zkittlez. This strain is a premium USA variety that boasts one of the most delicious flavors and aromas in the cannabis world. Royal Runtz is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Royal Runtz effects include happiness, relaxation, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Royal Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Royal Runtz features flavors like sweet, fruity, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which has mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Royal Runtz typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Royal Runtz is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Royal Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Royal Runtz strain effects

Reported by 17 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Energetic

Relaxed

Royal Runtz strain helps with

  • Depression
    41% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    35% of people say it helps with Stress
Royal Runtz strain reviews17

June 13, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Using The Pharm/Dusties Royal Runtz Pre-Rolls 3.6g (6pk) Smooth smoke, and quite tasty. After a couple of tokes (3), I could have sworn I'd been munching on some fresh-caught smoky lemon-pepper salmon straight out of the cast-iron skillet over a campfire from when I was a kid in the North-Eastern part of New Mexico, USA! Long (20-25min.) fruity citrusy aftertaste followed be a touch of dry mouth after my childhood reverie, but it was quickly (5-ish min.) replaced by my mouth watering thinking about that fish. (5 tokes so far) Somewhere along the line the taste of watermelon has gotten involved. This cycle seemed to happen 2 more times over about a 10 minute span. Been about a half hour and I'm feeling real fine with a very mild dry mouth with kind of... what could only be described as cheesy brie and fruit plate kind of vibe. Figs and brie... red grapes and cheesy crackers feeling... Been about an hour now. Makes me want to smoke some more and then go scrounge in my fridge... I smoked 1 out of 6. They are a half gram each, I think. Too pleasantly high to remember or care right now. I don't remember how many tokes it took, but I smoked it all. Remembering Owl from the Tootsie-Pop commercials from when I was a kid! Haha! Off to raid the fridge!
9 people found this helpful
July 31, 2023
Focused
I have only smoked this twice, the first time just to try it the second time under an anxiety attack. I took about 5 good puffs and the feeling of fight o flight disappeared. It even helped with the residual fatigue left after an anxiety attack. For me personally it worked perfectly.
7 people found this helpful
May 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Royal Runtz is a hybrid strain of cannabis that is a cross between Runtz and an unknown strain. It is known for its sweet and fruity aroma, with hints of citrus and berries. The buds are dense and covered in trichomes, giving them a frosty appearance. The exact lineage of Royal Runtz is not known, but it is believed to be a combination of Gelato and Zkittlez strains. It has a high THC content, typically ranging from 19% to 29%, making it a potent strain. Consumers have reported a range of effects from Royal Runtz, including relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Some have also reported feeling more focused and productive after consuming this strain. However, as with any cannabis product, the effects can vary widely depending on the individual and the specific product consumed. It is important to note that the legality of cannabis varies by location, so it is important to research and follow local laws and regulations. Additionally, it is important to consume cannabis responsibly and in moderation, as excessive consumption can have negative effects on physical and mental health.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Royal Runtz strain genetics