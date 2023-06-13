Royal Runtz
Royal Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Zkittlez. This strain is a premium USA variety that boasts one of the most delicious flavors and aromas in the cannabis world. Royal Runtz is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Royal Runtz effects include happiness, relaxation, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Royal Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Royal Runtz features flavors like sweet, fruity, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which has mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Royal Runtz typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Royal Runtz is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Royal Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Royal Runtz strain effects
Royal Runtz strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
