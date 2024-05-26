Royal Slippers reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Slippers.
Royal Slippers strain effects
Royal Slippers strain flavors
Royal Slippers strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
D........5
May 26, 2024
Happy
Uplifted
I’m smoking some rn and I’m very chill 🤗
M........1
May 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Happy
It has a real strong skunk/feet smell, so its true to the name! This strain boosts creativity, productiveness and conversation. If you need a motivation booster or just need something to smoke with a group this is it! Oh yeah this will make you want to get it on too and help with body aches and head aches!
P........7
2 days ago
Creative
Energetic
The high is nice and calming although it’s a hybrid. I was impressed at the amount I had when I ground a full grinder, Which I Love! 7g looked fantastic!
J........s
July 31, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Royal Slippers is 🔥....It is fast hitting bud that makes you want to do things but found myself leaning against the wall and forgot what I was doing.lol Anyways this is a great strain that is now one of my top 10 🇺🇸🔥💪