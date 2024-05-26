stock photo similar to Royal Slippers
Royal Slippers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Royal Slippers is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Gold Rush, the average price of Royal Slippers typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Royal Slippers’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Royal Slippers, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Royal Slippers strain reviews5
D........5
May 26, 2024
Happy
Uplifted
M........1
May 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Happy
P........7
2 days ago
Creative
Energetic