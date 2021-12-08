RS11 reviews
j........m
December 8, 2021
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
one of the most flavorfull strains I ve tried so far, better nug size than most big brands like cookies, better tasting than fucking Gary Paytons expensive ass strain as well. highly recomend I usually bitch out when the with is rough on the throat but this one smokes super smooth and with a dense smoke.
n........r
April 2, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Incredible flavor profile. Flower form has me feeling creative and constructive. If you create art, try this strain. Mentally energetic but without any tension or anxiety. RS11 has a place in art heaven.
b........8
January 10, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Solid 4/5, sweet scent and flavour, personally had no bad affects, smoked smooth, good for those who work high physically demanding jobs as it does the trick with relaxing and nullifying aches and pains.
e........e
May 13, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
RS-11, aka the most well known & highly regarded phenotype of the phenomenal Rainbow Sherbert cultivar, is truly a near perfect hybrid. A lot of crosses are made since the mother & father are infamous strains, or are popular at that moment in time, & the most attention is paid to the potency, trichome coverage, color, scent, & structure, but the actual effects of the hybrid aren’t necessarily of such critical importance to many breeders, who value hype over substance. Rainbow Sherbert #11 has just the right amount of relaxing indica effects on the body without causing couch lock or excessive sedation. Stress and pain melt away to an uncanny degree for a smoke whose more prominent effects are mental, psychotropic, typically sativa like effects. Anxiety dispelling, creativity inducing, even able to bring clarity to the overtaxed mind, waving away mental fogginess, apathy, depression, & fatigue. Indeed, RS-11 even provides energy, as well as the drive to get something done, typically an artistic or imaginatively stimulating activity, such as playing your most beloved video game, in almost perfect harmony with its initial waves of relaxation. It’s with great pride that I unequivocally declare RS-11 to have almost perfectly balanced effects, able to exist cooperatively in their cool contradiction, the effects uniquely balanced, & an ideal smoke for any time of day, for both sativa lovers, and indica lovers alike, almost perfectly balanced alongside one another, in such an archetypal & effectively successful hybrid. I’ve smoked a lot of the “best strains” ever since living in Amsterdam In 1999, before moving to NYC for the best years of the Sour Diesel phenomenon from 2000-2003, with another summer based out of Amsterdam just after the Euro was implemented in 2002 - which had a profoundly limiting effect for the American tourist as what had cost 50 guilders in 1999, was now 50 euros. So all prices in Holland basically doubled. This same phenomenon occurs everywhere the new currency was accepted, & the cost of everything in several other countries basically doubled, tripled, & even quadrupled in cost, but I digress. In 2003 I moved out to Los Angeles for the next decade, & experienced the original Ocean Grown Kush in all of her glory, alongside Purple Urkle, Mendocino Purps, the original, incredible SF clone of Grand Daddy Purple, once it had made its way to LA in 2004. My goodness was that an incredible plant. Green Crack, SAGE, Apollo 13, Lemon Skunk, Blueberry that still tastes and smelled just like blueberries. Then in 2005-2006, SFV OG was born in the San Fernando Valley, while almost simultaneously, Lemon Larry OG & Hells Angels OG came out of Orange County, & suddenly, every new plant seemed to have an OG stuck onto it. Not randomly. These were all phenotypes, and more often hybridized crosses, of OG Kush. Suddenly it became the backbone, the mother clone of nearly every new strain being bred in CA, & came to be the star genetic of several years of breeding work conducted by so many of the California based breeders that were working at the time. The original OG Kush was an excellent hybrid as well. Heady, almost psychedelic effects balanced almost perfectly alongside a pretty heavy body effect, not to mention the Lemon / Pinesol / Earthy / Gas complexities of OG’s scent. RS-11 has accomplished the same feat, only with a plant that is much better structured, yields many times more flower than OG Kush, has superior quality hybrid effects, & best of all, has such a complex terpene profile with potent Orange / Tropical Citrus Fruits & a Candy Sweet Earthiness that’s addictive as hell. Her scent & flavor rival Zkittlez IMHO, Yet possess such a balanced & well structured hybrid high, that I can honestly say, RS-11 is the best hybrid I’ve had in several years.
d........4
June 26, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
RS11 is a strain that offers a fruity experience with its extra fruity flavor profile, highlighted by hints of sour citrus. It captivates both the senses and the mood with its delightful taste, invigorating effects, and smooth smoke. Upon inhalation, RS11 envelops the taste buds with its extra fruity goodness, highlighted by sour citrus undertones. The combination of flavors creates a harmonious symphony that tantalizes the senses, making each inhale a truly enjoyable experience. The smoothness of the smoke further enhances the pleasure, ensuring a satisfying and comfortable session. The aroma of RS11 is just as enchanting as its taste. It releases a lingering sweet and spicy scent, captivating the olfactory senses. The aroma adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the overall experience, providing a sensory journey that complements the flavor perfectly. In terms of effects, RS11 shines as an uplifting and social strain. Upon consumption, users can expect a cheerful and giggly disposition to wash over them. It has a tendency to enhance sociability, making it an ideal choice for social gatherings or engaging in conversations with friends. The strain's uplifting nature can bring about a sense of positivity and euphoria, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a mood boost or stress relief. RS11's ability to promote talkativeness adds to its appeal, allowing for engaging conversations and a lively atmosphere. It is a strain that can help break the ice and foster a sense of connection among individuals. In conclusion, RS11 is a strain that offers a fruity experience with its extra fruity flavor profile, highlighted by hints of sour citrus. It captivates the senses with its delightful taste and enchants with its sweet and spicy aroma. Its uplifting effects, including a cheerful disposition, giggles, and enhanced sociability, make it a versatile choice for various occasions. Whether you're seeking a mood boost, stress relief, or simply a pleasurable smoke, RS11 is a strain that won't disappoint.
c........3
April 29, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
There’s a review on here, someone saying it’s good for if you work physically demanding jobs.. they’re right! I’m a groundworker, it’s a Friday night and after this week I just wanted to sleep but this sorted me right out. Will be stocking up. Orange, earth, pungent smell to it, nice dense buds, grinds up and smokes a treat. I’m high off some rn and it’s calm, nice relaxing stone but still alert unlike other strains that just give you tunnel vision and selective hearing lol.
D........o
July 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This one checks all the boxes for a nice functional daytime high. Bag appeal✔️The buds are dark green with lots of purple shading and orange hairs. Terps✔️Fruitty candy terps with a chemical/ammonia back note. Effects✔️A really nicely balanced hybrid. You can be completely functional and get up and do errands/chores. Or sit down and the high gets a little stonier. I would say slightly sativa leaning. But also very calming, without couch lock.
U........3
August 11, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
No matter how many different strains you may have at your disposal. Your favs 😍, your back ups whatever. Sooner or later 🤔 😌 you will get bored 😴 with them, no matter how much you still enjoy them. And thats 💯% why RS-11 was cultivated. To remind you that there are still Amazing new strains to try. All I can say is........ Question: 1.)Taste- Friuty cookie sherbert. overload!!!! 2.)Look- Good enough to eat. 3.)Aroma- Sweet,Sweet Pungent. Answer: This WILL be your new go to strain and if not you should get your taste buds check out... somethings wrong with you 😕.