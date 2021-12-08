RS-11, aka the most well known & highly regarded phenotype of the phenomenal Rainbow Sherbert cultivar, is truly a near perfect hybrid. A lot of crosses are made since the mother & father are infamous strains, or are popular at that moment in time, & the most attention is paid to the potency, trichome coverage, color, scent, & structure, but the actual effects of the hybrid aren’t necessarily of such critical importance to many breeders, who value hype over substance. Rainbow Sherbert #11 has just the right amount of relaxing indica effects on the body without causing couch lock or excessive sedation. Stress and pain melt away to an uncanny degree for a smoke whose more prominent effects are mental, psychotropic, typically sativa like effects. Anxiety dispelling, creativity inducing, even able to bring clarity to the overtaxed mind, waving away mental fogginess, apathy, depression, & fatigue. Indeed, RS-11 even provides energy, as well as the drive to get something done, typically an artistic or imaginatively stimulating activity, such as playing your most beloved video game, in almost perfect harmony with its initial waves of relaxation. It’s with great pride that I unequivocally declare RS-11 to have almost perfectly balanced effects, able to exist cooperatively in their cool contradiction, the effects uniquely balanced, & an ideal smoke for any time of day, for both sativa lovers, and indica lovers alike, almost perfectly balanced alongside one another, in such an archetypal & effectively successful hybrid. I’ve smoked a lot of the “best strains” ever since living in Amsterdam In 1999, before moving to NYC for the best years of the Sour Diesel phenomenon from 2000-2003, with another summer based out of Amsterdam just after the Euro was implemented in 2002 - which had a profoundly limiting effect for the American tourist as what had cost 50 guilders in 1999, was now 50 euros. So all prices in Holland basically doubled. This same phenomenon occurs everywhere the new currency was accepted, & the cost of everything in several other countries basically doubled, tripled, & even quadrupled in cost, but I digress. In 2003 I moved out to Los Angeles for the next decade, & experienced the original Ocean Grown Kush in all of her glory, alongside Purple Urkle, Mendocino Purps, the original, incredible SF clone of Grand Daddy Purple, once it had made its way to LA in 2004. My goodness was that an incredible plant. Green Crack, SAGE, Apollo 13, Lemon Skunk, Blueberry that still tastes and smelled just like blueberries. Then in 2005-2006, SFV OG was born in the San Fernando Valley, while almost simultaneously, Lemon Larry OG & Hells Angels OG came out of Orange County, & suddenly, every new plant seemed to have an OG stuck onto it. Not randomly. These were all phenotypes, and more often hybridized crosses, of OG Kush. Suddenly it became the backbone, the mother clone of nearly every new strain being bred in CA, & came to be the star genetic of several years of breeding work conducted by so many of the California based breeders that were working at the time. The original OG Kush was an excellent hybrid as well. Heady, almost psychedelic effects balanced almost perfectly alongside a pretty heavy body effect, not to mention the Lemon / Pinesol / Earthy / Gas complexities of OG’s scent. RS-11 has accomplished the same feat, only with a plant that is much better structured, yields many times more flower than OG Kush, has superior quality hybrid effects, & best of all, has such a complex terpene profile with potent Orange / Tropical Citrus Fruits & a Candy Sweet Earthiness that’s addictive as hell. Her scent & flavor rival Zkittlez IMHO, Yet possess such a balanced & well structured hybrid high, that I can honestly say, RS-11 is the best hybrid I’ve had in several years.