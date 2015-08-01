ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

RudeBoi OG
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypesIrene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

Effects

338 reported effects from 51 people
Relaxed 90%
Happy 66%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 45%
Sleepy 29%

Reviews

76

Avatar for blaqhippiejesus
Member since 2015
I think this strain is a misnomer; it should be called Energizer Bunny. Rude Boi is a super energizing and engaging strain. Its uplifting vibe put a smile on my face as I laced up my running shoes and took the dogs for a moonlit run. Listening to the dance grooves of Daft Punk, Rude Boi had me flo...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for Herbalmagician
Member since 2015
Legit, top-shelf, 5 star, conoissuer's weed. Mine was grown by the ever-awesome Resin Ranchers here in Oregon, clocking in at just shy of 25% THC. The most notable aspect of this strain (to me) is the incredibly dank, savory, nutty/pine/citrus one-of-a-kind flavor that lingers on the palate long af...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Remedy394
Member since 2016
I purchased the strain because I liked the genetics and smell (the nose knows, I'm telling ya). At 29.72% thc, this rudeboi hit hard. I use medically daily. My tolerance is high. This lovely bud calmed the nerve pain (hard for me to find flower that does that like this), crushed all anxiety caused b...
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for 420capricorn420
Member since 2014
balanced head/body high. not usually a fan of hybrid buds, I prefer a straight on Indica, however this is a winner!! no Anxiety w/this one!!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
There is a reason Rude Boi OG has a unanimous five star review. Rude Boi OG’s terpene profile comprising alpha-pinene, humulene, and caryophyllene contributes to its scent that is redolent of sweet pine. But, its Rude Boi OG’s cannabinoid ratio of 17-19% THC-A, 0.16 % CBG-A/0.18% CBG, and 0.12 % CBD...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Irene OG
parent
Second strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Strain
RudeBoi OG

Photos

