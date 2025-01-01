Ruffled Feather is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Ruffled Feather is known to have a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Ruffled Feather features Myrcene as the dominant terpene. We are still learning about Ruffled Feathers effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ruffled Feather, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







