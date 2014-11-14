ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rug Burn OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rug Burn OG.

Effects

84 people reported 698 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 63%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 55%
Sleepy 28%
Stress 33%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 26%
Nausea 23%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

Avatar for HatedAngel
Member since 2019
It's a relaxing hit, so enjoy right after you dab it. It's a warning feeling, very good flavor. Not to strong, but does have a throat bite.
Relaxed
Avatar for Wayniacattack
Member since 2019
Tried this strain when I was in Las Vegas recently. The smell when I first opened this up was like a very sweet green tea, and a little spicy. When I lit this up it tasted the way that all cannabis tastes when I light up... like burnt leaves and grass lol. But it was not harsh. The high came on slow...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Mr420onWeedmaps
Member since 2016
not an indica as I was told at my local store. I'm a heavy user, and this strain definitely feels more sativa to me
Avatar for MassMedicinal
Member since 2019
Best OG variety I have ever had! This potent strain is features classic OG smell and taste. However, what sets this apart is the whopping euphoria that will melt away anxiety, depression, pain and insomnia alike. Mayflower really out-did itself with this one!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Photos

Avatar for Bcsmi321
Member since 2019
Yes boys yes, this is the strain you need and want in your life, it's such a huge mellow and utter happiness, could drift off right now with ease.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LeafPsi
Member since 2017
Rugburn OG is a fascinating hybrid. The sativa effects give you a pleasant vibe, enough to surf on as the indica gives you that cushioned head space. I’d argue a large drawback for Rugburn OG is that if you’re already low on energy it’s going to be difficult fighting off the drowsiness. Of course, i...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for meanradfem
Member since 2017
Im really sensitive to indica so my star rating is reflective of that but otherwise I really enjoyed this strain. It’s sativa leaning and has a strong high but the indica kicks in hard at the end. Luckily I just took a nap like o was supposed too lol. The best penny pre roll I ever got
EuphoricHungrySleepy
Avatar for JohnDenverColorado
Member since 2019
I’ll make this quick. This is my favorite bud to smoke!
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted