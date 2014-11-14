We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Tried this strain when I was in Las Vegas recently. The smell when I first opened this up was like a very sweet green tea, and a little spicy. When I lit this up it tasted the way that all cannabis tastes when I light up... like burnt leaves and grass lol. But it was not harsh. The high came on slow...
Best OG variety I have ever had! This potent strain is features classic OG smell and taste. However, what sets this apart is the whopping euphoria that will melt away anxiety, depression, pain and insomnia alike. Mayflower really out-did itself with this one!
Rugburn OG is a fascinating hybrid. The sativa effects give you a pleasant vibe, enough to surf on as the indica gives you that cushioned head space. I’d argue a large drawback for Rugburn OG is that if you’re already low on energy it’s going to be difficult fighting off the drowsiness. Of course, i...
Im really sensitive to indica so my star rating is reflective of that but otherwise I really enjoyed this strain.
It’s sativa leaning and has a strong high but the indica kicks in hard at the end.
Luckily I just took a nap like o was supposed too lol.
The best penny pre roll I ever got