I bought this as a pre-roll from Quest in Whitmore Lake, MI. It smells like pine and sweet, fruity. When you smoke it, not harsh. It tastes like fresh dirt after the rain, then like lemon sour. I have a panic disorder, ADHD and bi-polar. I was nice and relaxed. I turned on some music and danced. I went and watched a show. It gave me euphoric moment. Did not couch lock me. Warning this is a creeper and hungry. I was smashing leftover Thanksgiving food. High last a while. This is not for a novice, unless you take a couple hits and put it down 😆. I gave it a 4 out 5. Hope this review helps

