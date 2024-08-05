Had this strain as a Rainbow Runtz #6 cut,by Michigander Fire,with the exotix genetics rainbow chip and runtz cross just like this one.Its super super nutty and creamily blueberry and grape and it actually tastes like that.Its also kinda like a red delicious apple and its a bit chemical and dank aswell.Its got real blueberry grape and vanilla notes on the nose some deep yellow lemon aswell.Super beautiful but its dark bluish purple and seafoam green,with a beautiful long orange colas and its dusted white with thc.The effects are long lasting body high,tingly in the body and cerebral and calming to the mind at the same time.This strain gave me the munchies for sure and it has a happy and giggly high!