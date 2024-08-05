stock photo similar to Runtz Button
HybridTHC 28%CBG 1%

Runtz Button

  STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  Feelings:

  • Runtz Button potency is higher THC than average.

Runtz Button is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Rainbow Chip. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Runtz Button is known to have a THC content of around 19%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Runtz Button features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Runtz Button typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram. We are still learning about Runtz Buttons effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Runtz Button, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Runtz Button strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Hungry

Tingly

Runtz Button strain reviews1

August 5, 2024
Had this strain as a Rainbow Runtz #6 cut,by Michigander Fire,with the exotix genetics rainbow chip and runtz cross just like this one.Its super super nutty and creamily blueberry and grape and it actually tastes like that.Its also kinda like a red delicious apple and its a bit chemical and dank aswell.Its got real blueberry grape and vanilla notes on the nose some deep yellow lemon aswell.Super beautiful but its dark bluish purple and seafoam green,with a beautiful long orange colas and its dusted white with thc.The effects are long lasting body high,tingly in the body and cerebral and calming to the mind at the same time.This strain gave me the munchies for sure and it has a happy and giggly high!
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Runtz Button strain genetics

Strain parent
Rbw
Rainbow Chip
parent
Runtz Button
RB
Runtz Button