HybridTHC 28%CBG 1%
Runtz Button
Runtz Button is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Rainbow Chip. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Runtz Button is known to have a THC content of around 19%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Runtz Button features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Runtz Button typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram. We are still learning about Runtz Buttons effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Runtz Button, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Runtz Button strain effects
