Runtz N' Laterz
RnL
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Focused
Rose
Honey
Lemon
Runtz N' Laterz effects are mostly energizing.
Runtz N' Laterz strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Runtz N' Laterz strain helps with
66% of people say it helps with Depression
66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Runtz N' Laterz strain reviews
Y........1
February 7, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Best Rollercoaster high I ever been on.... Sativa kicks in when it gets too much the Indica activates... It's a smooth ride down. My new favorite brand.
7........5
October 9, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Great taste