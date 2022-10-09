Runtz N' Laterz reviews
Runtz N' Laterz strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Runtz N' Laterz strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
Runtz N' Laterz reviews
7........5
October 9, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Great taste
Y........1
February 7, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Best Rollercoaster high I ever been on.... Sativa kicks in when it gets too much the Indica activates... It's a smooth ride down. My new favorite brand.