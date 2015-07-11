We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
It’s Fucking amazing for the time you take touch it & smell it your mind starts going ,you’ll see
And take that pain away I work 2 jobs am a mover & a commercial kitchen exhaust cleaner both just hit you physically with that said the PAIN GOES AWAY & FUCKING ON IS AMAZING
Ngl this shit got me soaring like an eagle. Not the greatest taste in the world, very earthy taste. The high outweighs the taste by farrrrr! If you don’t mind a little dirtier taste and want to be as high as the NASA space station then this strain is for you
smells really good and potent .
strong not for the first time user , hits the head right away soon after the body is relaxed after that the belly is craving food, will kill back pain in no time at all.
also will help you sleep , would make a wicked wax and or oil
. mmmm
a must try for a og toker
...