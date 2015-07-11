ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Russian Assassin reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Russian Assassin.

Reviews

24

Avatar for Abz05
Member since 2019
I have this flower as CBD. It’s a heavy indica and is potent in flavor. It’s perfect to smoke right before going to sleep.
Avatar for 420bluntbbw
Member since 2019
Very relaxing the taste is smooth. very good strain for after work.
EnergeticRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for unclebudd
Member since 2015
My first time having this strain i like so far
Avatar for Corelli84
Member since 2018
Really smooth smoke and a great euphoric body high.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for beast6bx
Member since 2016
It’s Fucking amazing for the time you take touch it &amp; smell it your mind starts going ,you’ll see And take that pain away I work 2 jobs am a mover &amp; a commercial kitchen exhaust cleaner both just hit you physically with that said the PAIN GOES AWAY &amp; FUCKING ON IS AMAZING
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for jwit99
Member since 2018
Ngl this shit got me soaring like an eagle. Not the greatest taste in the world, very earthy taste. The high outweighs the taste by farrrrr! If you don’t mind a little dirtier taste and want to be as high as the NASA space station then this strain is for you
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for bigblake760
Member since 2017
Oh my this is one of the best strains I've ever been lucky enough to smoke...absolutely will put you on your ass...definitely for veteran smokers!!
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for yummy-pot-420
Member since 2015
smells really good and potent . strong not for the first time user , hits the head right away soon after the body is relaxed after that the belly is craving food, will kill back pain in no time at all. also will help you sleep , would make a wicked wax and or oil . mmmm a must try for a og toker ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed