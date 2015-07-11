ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 24 reviews

Russian Assassin

aka Russian Assassin OG, Russian Assassin OG Kush

Russian Assassin

Russian Assassin, also known as Russian Assassin OG, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker, Lemon OG Kush, and Headband. The resulting buds are large, chunky, and covered in trichomes with dark red pistils throughout. Russian Assassin’s piney fragrance shifts to a minty flavor on exhale and produces a rush of tingly cerebral activity that is felt immediately before giving way to a powerful, relaxing body buzz.

yummy-pot-420
Member since 2015
smells really good and potent . strong not for the first time user , hits the head right away soon after the body is relaxed after that the belly is craving food, will kill back pain in no time at all. also will help you sleep , would make a wicked wax and or oil . mmmm a must try for a og toker ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
castro23
Member since 2016
One of the best weed I've had. It smells and tastes different than anything I've ever tried and I'm a pot head. So worth it.
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
RdAgro
Member since 2016
perfect blend of old school flavor and new school high. great for blunts and tree perc glass. one of my new favorites
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Funkenstein
Member since 2015
A potent indica that relaxes the body and mind, while sparking cerebral pleasure. Any og fan should definitely check it out. Very gasey smelling.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
jimzzz111
Member since 2016
Another KILLER AAAA from WeLeaf (Canada)Dont miss this 1 Folks if you Like Killer BUD,Awesome in all Aspects,
EuphoricSleepy
Mazar x Blueberry
Lemon OG Kush
Russian Assassin

