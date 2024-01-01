Sakura is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba Katsu and Wookie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. With its mysterious lineage, Sakura offers a unique and intriguing cannabis experience. Sakura typically contains around 18% THC, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Sakura effects include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sakura when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Sakura features flavors like sweet cherry, floral notes, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Sakura typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sakura, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



