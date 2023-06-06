Salty Watermelon
Salty Watermelon is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Rift and Watermelon Zkittlez. Salty Watermelon is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Salty Watermelon effects include energy, focus, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Salty Watermelon when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and fatigue. Bred by Lost River Seeds, Salty Watermelon features flavors like watermelon, lemon, and salt. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Salty Watermelon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Salty Watermelon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Salty WatermelonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Salty Watermelon strain effects
Salty Watermelon strain flavors
Salty Watermelon strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Depression
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Salty Watermelon products near you
Similar to Salty Watermelon near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—