Salty Watermelon is perfect for people like me who enjoy sativa strains but are prone to anxiety. Everybody is different, of course, but I get a soaring, transcendent high from this strain without any of the anxiety I get from others. The euphoria comes on strong but becomes more linear at around the 20-minute mark, at which time the body effect kicks in. For the next two hours I get progressively more stoned! The best part is that Salty Watermelon gives me a feeling of total interconnectedness that I used to feel more often when I was a much younger cannabis user. I took a walk yesterday after smoking it and found myself saying, “Yes—exactly this” to pretty much everything around me. An added bonus: after a nice, gradual return to earth, I feel drowsy and content, and I sleep like a stone.