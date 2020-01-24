We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sapphire OG.
Reviews
2
Buckshot18
Member since 2019
Got this strain from a reputable dispensary. On looks alone, it is a 4.8/5. Beautiful dark green at base of buds that quickly meets a bright purple top half of buds. Smell fruity and sweet. The first 30 minutes after smoking induced slight anxiety and "deep in contemplation/worry" feeling. But afte...
Definitely enjoy this strain because of the light body high and the euphoric head high plus the taste is good as well. CAUTION this is a potent strain DO NOT eat too much lol. (Was nodding in and out of consciousness)