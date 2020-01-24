ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sapphire OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sapphire OG.

Avatar for Buckshot18
Member since 2019
Got this strain from a reputable dispensary. On looks alone, it is a 4.8/5. Beautiful dark green at base of buds that quickly meets a bright purple top half of buds. Smell fruity and sweet. The first 30 minutes after smoking induced slight anxiety and "deep in contemplation/worry" feeling. But afte...
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Chiefmerreller
Member since 2020
Definitely enjoy this strain because of the light body high and the euphoric head high plus the taste is good as well. CAUTION this is a potent strain DO NOT eat too much lol. (Was nodding in and out of consciousness)
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
