ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sapphire Star
  4. Reviews

Sapphire Star reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sapphire Star.

Reviews

22

Avatar for YEATES
Member since 2018
Great strain! Makes you very hungry, and not at all anxious. One of the best sativas I've had to date.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Catdaddyyy
Member since 2018
If you want to get majorly fucked up, this is crazy good for you. Sapphire OG (or sapphire star as listed here) puts you in a different universe. I made the mistake of having 3 hits of the vape 3 HOURS before my next class. I thought I’d be fine because I’m a regular smoker and use it for pain, and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for Supervillin
Member since 2018
Hits fast and strong. Vaped at least, you hold that first deep hit and you feel it in the head, behind the eyes, in the ears, then a minute later all down the legs. First cerebral couch lock I've experienced - it's intense and focused, but you don't want to move. Just listen to music, really listen...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for LeifTheRaver
Member since 2015
Definitely not for me. The smoke was nice and smooth, bud was grown well, just didn’t hit hard. Nice relaxed feeling and more uplifted but completely functional. Perfect for beginners! Disappointing for stoners who need a heavy-hitter.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Sapphire StarUser uploaded image of Sapphire StarUser uploaded image of Sapphire StarUser uploaded image of Sapphire Star
more
photos
Avatar for STRWBRY
Member since 2017
The best thing about Sapphire Star is that it puts you in a calm and focused state while still feeling high. It's not as heavy or fun as the others but it's the best thing to smoke when you have work or you have something to do. Not the best but it is something.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for EdibleEm
Member since 2015
I liked the calm cerebral high of this strain and the fact that even though I was relaxed I didn't feel lazy or fatigued. One side effect I don't need but good for my friends with food challenges- made me monster munch out! Good for relaxing and doing yoga or small chores, not a real pain killer but...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kushprofit
Member since 2016
Fucking Decent ass bud. Not medical but it hits you like it is. My girl mixed Sapphire Star with some Lemon Haze. There jarred up currently but will eventually get ground together and smoked , I'll come back later to review that. anyways this Strains tasty , Hits you hard, When I smoke this I fee...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappySleepyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for JzC420
Member since 2016
Extremely tasty with a very strong relaxing feel. Great for a day at home or getting a restful sleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy