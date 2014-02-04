Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
If you want to get majorly fucked up, this is crazy good for you. Sapphire OG (or sapphire star as listed here) puts you in a different universe. I made the mistake of having 3 hits of the vape 3 HOURS before my next class. I thought I’d be fine because I’m a regular smoker and use it for pain, and ...
Hits fast and strong. Vaped at least, you hold that first deep hit and you feel it in the head, behind the eyes, in the ears, then a minute later all down the legs.
First cerebral couch lock I've experienced - it's intense and focused, but you don't want to move. Just listen to music, really listen...
Definitely not for me. The smoke was nice and smooth, bud was grown well, just didn’t hit hard. Nice relaxed feeling and more uplifted but completely functional. Perfect for beginners! Disappointing for stoners who need a heavy-hitter.
The best thing about Sapphire Star is that it puts you in a calm and focused state while still feeling high. It's not as heavy or fun as the others but it's the best thing to smoke when you have work or you have something to do. Not the best but it is something.
I liked the calm cerebral high of this strain and the fact that even though I was relaxed I didn't feel lazy or fatigued. One side effect I don't need but good for my friends with food challenges- made me monster munch out! Good for relaxing and doing yoga or small chores, not a real pain killer but...
Fucking Decent ass bud. Not medical but it hits you like it is. My girl mixed Sapphire Star with some Lemon Haze. There jarred up currently but will eventually get ground together and smoked , I'll come back later to review that.
anyways this Strains tasty , Hits you hard, When I smoke this I fee...