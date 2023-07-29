Sapphire Tsu reviews
Sapphire Tsu strain effects
Sapphire Tsu strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
July 29, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Tried this from Moon Made farms, I was in search of some straight Harle Tsu and came across this gem near me. I was looking for something to help with it band discomfort I have and been looking for the cbd to clear my mind before I go to bed. This checked off those boxed. The piney lime taste and smell reminds be of opening a pack of lime kool-aid with pine cone sap mixed in. It my new favorite strain