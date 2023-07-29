Sapphire Tsu
Sapphire Tsu is a high-CBD, sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sapphire Harle-Tsu and Sapphire Scout. Sapphire Tsu is 7% THC and 22% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sapphire Tsu when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and stress. Bred by Biovortex, Sapphire Tsu features flavors like earthy, pine, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Sapphire Tsu typically ranges from $30–$55 If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sapphire Tsu, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review. Sapphire Tsu is a Leafly 2022 top strain of the harvest.
Sapphire Tsu strain effects
Sapphire Tsu strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
