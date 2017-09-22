Savage Citrus Sunshine by Cereal Killer Genetics is a Citrus Sunshine Haze phenotype with potency on tap. Finishing in approximately 8 weeks and producing a dense crop of trichome-coated buds, Savage Citrus Sunshine offers highly potent flowering for consumers with high-potency needs. The strain emits a distinct grapefruit flavor with a hashy aftertaste and the effects “kick like Bruce Lee,” so says the Stinky Shaman. Enjoy Savage Citrus Sunshine to elevate mood and moderate minor physical discomfort, but beware, this strain’s physical and mental effects can be overwhelming for unseasoned consumers.