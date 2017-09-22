ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Savage Citrus Sunshine

Savage Citrus Sunshine by Cereal Killer Genetics is a Citrus Sunshine Haze phenotype with potency on tap. Finishing in approximately 8 weeks and producing a dense crop of trichome-coated buds, Savage Citrus Sunshine offers highly potent flowering for consumers with high-potency needs. The strain emits a distinct grapefruit flavor with a hashy aftertaste and the effects “kick like Bruce Lee,” so says the Stinky Shaman. Enjoy Savage Citrus Sunshine to elevate mood and moderate minor physical discomfort, but beware, this strain’s physical and mental effects can be overwhelming for unseasoned consumers. 

Reviews

2

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
The name intrigued me, so I tried some. I enjoyed all of the visuals of CSS; nice chunky light-green flower, major trichome coverage, and (for citrus lovers) an intoxicating grapefruit dominated flavor and aroma. The effects consisted of a mild euphoria that accompanied a creeping body buzz. The hea...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricSleepy
Avatar for madradlikeyourdad
Member since 2017
this is a very potent strain. you have to watch out and make sure you watch yourself especially if you're a new smoker or took a tolerance break
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepyTingly
Lineage

Strain parent
Citrus Sunshine Haze
parent
Strain
Photos

User uploaded image of Savage Citrus Sunshine