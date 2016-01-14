ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Savant's Grail

Savant’s Grail is a hybrid strain from Michigan bred by 710 Savant. The undertones of piney kush, diesel fumes and a sweet, candied flavor that helped it take home 2nd place for Hybrid Flowers at the Michigan Cannabis Cup in 2015.

4

Avatar for JoelCoen
Member since 2015
Kicked my ass, I need to get some seeds on this fire. I smoke all day every day
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
