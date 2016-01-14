Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Savant's Grail.
Reviews
4
surfingramps
Member since 2016
Super cool flavors include a weird sweet chemical candy splash. Smells like 10 deisel trucks fueling up. Packs a punch knocking the mind around and making one randomly think outside the box.
Pain relief
Mood elevator
Road trip friend