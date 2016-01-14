ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Savant's Grail
  4. Reviews

Savant's Grail reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Savant's Grail.

Reviews

4

Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Super cool flavors include a weird sweet chemical candy splash. Smells like 10 deisel trucks fueling up. Packs a punch knocking the mind around and making one randomly think outside the box. Pain relief Mood elevator Road trip friend
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for JoelCoen
Member since 2015
Kicked my ass, I need to get some seeds on this fire. I smoke all day every day
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Savant's GrailUser uploaded image of Savant's Grail