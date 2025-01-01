Schmear is an indica-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Peanut Butter Breath x Velvet Glove. Schmear is completely dairy-free, and emits aromas of nuts and earth with hints of citrus fruits. Its stony parents lend themselves to a strain ideal for pain relief and winding down, but will still inspire giggles and make your toes tingle. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Schmear, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.