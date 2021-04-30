stock photo similar to Velvet Glove
HybridTHC 24%CBG 2%

Velvet Glove

Velvet Glove is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Nookies. This strain produces fast-acting effects that will make you feel sedated and unable to focus - essentially the classic stoner high. Velvet Glove is ideal for evening use, or during an afternoon at home when you have nothing important to do. This strain features a fragrant flavor profile of diesel and citrus. Medical Marijuana patients choose Velvet Glove to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, insomnia, and depression. Velvet Glove was originally bred by Swamp Boy Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Velvet Glove strain effects

Reported by 53 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Relaxed

Sleepy

Velvet Glove strain helps with

  • Stress
    36% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    24% of people say it helps with Depression
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Velvet Glove strain reviews53

April 30, 2021
Buying from MUV in FL. GMO x Nookies cross. This is a late afternoon/evening cold hard couch lock. Fast-acting euphoria comes on then a sense of “meh fuck it” to whatever might be bothering you. This is a hitter if you struggle with anxiety/stress. You will melt and be merry.
29 people found this helpful
January 17, 2021
Wonderful indica dominant. GMO X Nookies from GTI. Picked up a quarter of Columbia popcorn at just over 33% claimed THC. Nugs are perfectly cured. The smell reminds me of diesel but heavier. Red and purple under the frosty exterior. Texture is brittle on the outside yet moist inside. Sticky. 25 year veteran grower and smoker here. Please get this! One of my most memorable and pleasurable smokes.
17 people found this helpful
April 21, 2021
Found this making my 420 rounds, and wish I'd gotten more than a gram (it's a little pricey). Really nice mind easier, with a nice heavy body high. Good for playing with baby goats and walking around the garden. But not much else. Don't plan on getting anything important done! We'll worth the wake and bake, it was so good last night 😁
12 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Velvet Glove strain genetics

Velvet Glove grow information

Growers say this strain grows in dense, sticky buds with lime green foliage with spots of brown hairs.