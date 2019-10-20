ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by an unknown breeder, Jelly Breath is a cross of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Both strains share OG Kush Breath lineage, which brings forward a strong sedative high from head to toe. Dense buds are sugar-coated and often a rich purple hue. As for the terpenes, people can expect a delicious lip-smacking and throat-coating jelly, kush, and cookies flavor profile.

Avatar for Stephdiaz1234
Member since 2019
Definitely felt the sedative high head to toe almost immediately. It made us feel happy and relaxed. Numb/tingly high. Good for anxious feelings..
