Hybrid

Scroopy Noopers

Scroopy Noopers

Scroopy Noopers by Green Dream is a modern homage to fictional environmental activist and son of King Flippy Nips in the terrestrial TV sensation "Rick and Morty." This strain was created by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Stardawg, and it emits a pleasant and rich smell of coffee and cacao. Its earthy terpene profile offers sweet aromas alongside a sharp, acrid undertone that gives the strain uniqueness and dimension. Scroopy Noopers’ deeply relaxing effects make it well-suited for consumers seeking to combat muscle spasms, pain, and general restlessness. 

Avatar for apace8806
Member since 2017
good high. great for chilling on your day off and watching some TV
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for mYnDfUcKa
Member since 2018
Wow, cool looking buds. Looks galatic to me. Anyway, this took me on a ride from energetic to plop on the couch in a couple of hours. Good for pain, anxiety, insomnia, and creativity.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KILOxx305
Member since 2018
Picked some up from Mindful. When I smelt it I was like wow cuz it smelt like a darker G.s. Cookies. And... that is one of my favorite strains. It smoked like a indica dominant cookie. I’m High-ly recommending this one. Great for pain n spasms n watching some major lazor 🥥🤙🏻
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Bulbanugget
Member since 2019
Good Meme Bud
Relaxed
Avatar for Imathugimadiehigh
Member since 2019
3-9-19 Purchased 14g of Scroop from Golden Leaf in Steamboat Springs, Co. I believe its not available in any other dispensary in Steamboat. (Could be wrong on that) But... It's super dankalicious! Dense, Frosty nugs. Diesel aroma. Stardawg Mama. Same as (Road Dawg) and it's similar in appearance. Si...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Stardawg
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Scroopy Noopers