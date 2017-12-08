Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
3-9-19
Purchased 14g of Scroop from Golden Leaf in Steamboat Springs, Co. I believe its not available in any other dispensary in Steamboat. (Could be wrong on that) But... It's super dankalicious! Dense, Frosty nugs. Diesel aroma. Stardawg Mama. Same as (Road Dawg) and it's similar in appearance. Si...
Picked some up from Mindful. When I smelt it I was like wow cuz it smelt like a darker G.s. Cookies. And... that is one of my favorite strains. It smoked like a indica dominant cookie. I’m High-ly recommending this one. Great for pain n spasms n watching some major lazor 🥥🤙🏻
Loving it, the earthy, piney, slightly coffee/cacao taste makes the first draw taste amazing with very neat exhale flavors. I actually use this one during the day/later day since it can be a nice level of relaxing/pain relief/but without the overly tiredness. Just don't smoke to to much or it will t...