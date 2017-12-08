ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Scroopy Noopers
  4. Reviews

Scroopy Noopers reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Scroopy Noopers.

Reviews

9

Avatar for Bulbanugget
Member since 2019
Good Meme Bud
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for ChandlersBA
Member since 2019
I have two rods in my back,has me in pain all the time tried some of this and no pain!!👍 Thanks goes to my friend and best bud tender ever!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Imathugimadiehigh
Member since 2019
3-9-19 Purchased 14g of Scroop from Golden Leaf in Steamboat Springs, Co. I believe its not available in any other dispensary in Steamboat. (Could be wrong on that) But... It's super dankalicious! Dense, Frosty nugs. Diesel aroma. Stardawg Mama. Same as (Road Dawg) and it's similar in appearance. Si...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for UnicornOvaries
Member since 2018
Ask Rick Sanchez🧪🔋🥃
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for chaca710
Member since 2019
I smoked so much of this flower I too believe Pluto is a planet.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mYnDfUcKa
Member since 2018
Wow, cool looking buds. Looks galatic to me. Anyway, this took me on a ride from energetic to plop on the couch in a couple of hours. Good for pain, anxiety, insomnia, and creativity.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KILOxx305
Member since 2018
Picked some up from Mindful. When I smelt it I was like wow cuz it smelt like a darker G.s. Cookies. And... that is one of my favorite strains. It smoked like a indica dominant cookie. I’m High-ly recommending this one. Great for pain n spasms n watching some major lazor 🥥🤙🏻
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for SpaceXDandy
Member since 2018
Loving it, the earthy, piney, slightly coffee/cacao taste makes the first draw taste amazing with very neat exhale flavors. I actually use this one during the day/later day since it can be a nice level of relaxing/pain relief/but without the overly tiredness. Just don't smoke to to much or it will t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings